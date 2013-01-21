Wenger rejects 'completely false' reports of Sanchez bust-up
LONDON Reports of a training ground bust-up between Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez and his Arsenal team mates are "completely false", manager Arsene Wenger said on Monday.
LONDON England have re-appointed Chris Robshaw as England captain ahead of the Six Nations tournament, the Rugby Football Union said in a statement on Monday.
Forward Robshaw, 26, captained Stuart Lancaster's England side to second in last year's tournament and also to a surprise win over top-ranked New Zealand in December.
"There are other leaders in the squad that Stuart could have turned to so I am really honoured. I am really pleased to be asked again," Robshaw, who was won 12 caps, said in the statement.
Lancaster said the other leaders in the squad would combine with Robshaw to help England improve following their 38-21 defeat of world champions New Zealand last year.
"We have a number of leaders and I know they will all take this team forward with Chris as we look to kick on from that result," said Lancaster.
England, who two years ago ended a Six Nations drought dating back to 2003, open this year's campaign against Scotland at Twickenham on February 2.
(Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
