City hit back to earn a draw with Liverpool
Manchester City had to come from behind to hold Liverpool 1-1 as both teams lost ground in the Premier League following victories for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
LONDON England captain Chris Robshaw has been ruled out of action for up to four weeks due to a shoulder injury, his club Harlequins said on Friday.
The 28-year-old flanker, who played every minute of all four November tests, does not need surgery and should be fit well in time for the opening Six Nations match against Wales in Cardiff on Feb. 6.
With the World Cup looming, England coach Stuart Lancaster may be pleased that his skipper is getting a month off to keep him fresh for the Six Nations and then the showpiece tournament on home soil starting in September.
LONDON Young midfielder Dele Alli's ability to surprise Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino apparently knows no bounds.
March 19 Second-placed Tottenham Hotspur kept up the distant chase of Premier League leaders Chelsea with a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Southampton to cut the gap to 10 points on Sunday.