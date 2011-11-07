LONDON English rugby union champions Saracens will play rugby league powerhouses Wigan Warriors in a cross-code match similar to the 1996 clash between Wigan and Bath, they announced on Monday.

The match, and a co-operation deal between the sides, is a result of England international Joel Tomkins switching codes and joining Saracens.

The 24-year-old, older brother of highly-rated fellow Wigan player and England international Sam, will be joining the London outfit with immediate effect.

"I will always be a proud Wiganer, but everybody in rugby union and rugby league can see there is something very special happening at Saracens, and I can't wait to be part of it," he said in a statement.

The partnership between the clubs will also mean closer co-operation between coaching staff and academies and could lead to more players switching between league and union.

"Wigan are a fantastic rugby club with a fantastic worldwide reputation and we are really excited by the potential of this partnership as we share resources and knowledge to ensure each club is able to maximise its potential on and off the field," Saracens chairman Nigel Wray said.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)