LONDON Former England prop Andrew Sheridan has announced his retirement due to a persistent neck problem, the Daily Mail reported on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old, who played 40 times for England between 2004 and 2011 and two tests for the British & Irish Lions in 2009, was plagued by injuries throughout his career.

He was named man of the match in the 2007 World Cup quarter-final win over Australia and played in the final, which England lost to South Africa.

He spent the majority of his club career with Sale before joining Toulon in 2012 and he helped the French side win the Heineken Cup in 2013.

A destructive scrummager despite being unusually tall for a prop, Sheridan was one of the strongest men in the sport with the ability to lift enormous weights in the gym.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by John O'Brien)