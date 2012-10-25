LONDON Uncapped Saracens prop Mako Vunipola has been included in England's squad for the autumn internationals, coach Stuart Lancaster said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old is in along with New Zealand-born winger Ugo Monye, hooker Tom Youngs and flanker James Haskell.

Fit-again Tom Wood and Courtney Lawes also return after missing the South African tour in the summer because of injury.

Lancaster decided against selecting any French-based players in his 32-man squad for the four Tests, which begin against Fiji on November10 and continue with matches against Australia on November17, South Africa on November24 and New Zealand on December1.

The squad: Mouritz Botha (Saracens), Dan Cole (Leicester), James Haskell (London Wasps), Phil Dowson (Northampton), Dylan Hartley (Northampton), Tom Johnson (Exeter), Courtney Lawes (Northampton), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Ben Morgan (Gloucester), Tom Palmer (London Wasps), Geoff Parling (Leicester), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Thomas Waldrom (Leicester), David Wilson (Bath), Tom Wood (Northampton), Tom Youngs (Leicester)

Anthony Allen (Leicester), Chris Ashton (Saracens), Brad Barritt (Saracens), Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Lee Dickson (Northampton), Owen Farrell (Saracens) Toby Flood (Leicester), Alex Goode (Saracens), Jonathan Joseph (London Irish), Ugo Monye (Harlequins), Charlie Sharples (Gloucester), Manusamoa Tuilagi (Leicester), Jordan Turner-Hall (Harlequins), Ben Youngs (Leicester)

