England called up forward Matt Mullan to the squad for the November internationals on Monday as cover for Joe Marler, who has a tight hamstring.

Mullan has one test cap and played two midweek matches for England on their tour of South Africa earlier in the year.

Fellow forwards Dylan Hartley and Courtney Lawes were due for scans on Monday related to knee injuries that forced them from the field at the weekend, the Rugby Football Union said on their website (www.rfu.com).

England start their November series against Fiji at Twickenham on November 10, before playing Australia a week later, South Africa on November 24 and world champions New Zealand on December 1.

