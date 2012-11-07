LONDON England have named three uncapped players in a 23-man squad to face Fiji at Twickenham on Saturday with forwards Joe Launchbury and Mako Vunipola plus hooker Tom Youngs all selected.

England coach Stuart Lancaster said the squad has great potential with Wasps lock Launchbury and Saracens loosehead prop Vunipola among a group of promising youngsters.

"Saturday is a great opportunity for us to put a marker down and deliver a quality performance," Lancaster said in an RFU news release.

"It's great to have young players such as Mako and Joe get their opportunities in the matchday 23 and we are excited about the potential of the squad."

Launchbury, 21, was only called up to the squad on Monday as injury cover for Tom Palmer but is preferred to Mouritz Botha and George Robson and is likely to make his Test debut.

Lancaster will name his team on Thursday with Launchbury and Vunipola likely to be on the bench while Youngs is expected to start in place of the injured Dylan Hartley.

Botha and Robson were among a list of 10 players released back to their clubs on Tuesday along with loose-forwards James Haskell and Ben Morgan.

England squad:

Forwards - Dan Cole, Tom Johnson, Joe Launchbury, Joe Marler, Tom Palmer, David Paice, Geoff Parling, Chris Robshaw, Mako Vunipola, Thomas Waldrom, David Wilson, Tom Wood, Tom Youngs,

Backs - Brad Barritt, Mike Brown, Danny Care, Owen Farrell, Toby Flood, Alex Goode, Ugo Monye, Charlie Sharples, Manusamoa Tuilagi, Ben Youngs

