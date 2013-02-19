Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
LONDON England coach Stuart Lancaster has named an unchanged 23-man squad for Saturday's crunch match with France in the Six Nations.
Former World Cup winners England lead the standings after two matches while France, pre-tournament favourites, are rock bottom following successive lacklustre defeats.
"We've had 30-plus guys pushing hard for selection this week which is what we want," Lancaster said in a statement on Tuesday after releasing 12 players.
"We had to make some close calls but the team did very well in Ireland so we've gone with the same squad against France. We are looking forward to getting back to Twickenham against what I am sure will be a highly motivated French team."
(Writing by Tom Pilcher, editing by Tony Jimenez)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.