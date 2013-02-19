England head coach Stuart Lancaster watches his team warm up before their Six Nations international Rugby Union match against Scotland at the Twickenham Stadium in London February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON England coach Stuart Lancaster has named an unchanged 23-man squad for Saturday's crunch match with France in the Six Nations.

Former World Cup winners England lead the standings after two matches while France, pre-tournament favourites, are rock bottom following successive lacklustre defeats.

"We've had 30-plus guys pushing hard for selection this week which is what we want," Lancaster said in a statement on Tuesday after releasing 12 players.

"We had to make some close calls but the team did very well in Ireland so we've gone with the same squad against France. We are looking forward to getting back to Twickenham against what I am sure will be a highly motivated French team."

(Writing by Tom Pilcher, editing by Tony Jimenez)