JOHANNESBURG Toby Flood will replace Owen Farrell at flyhalf in England's second test against South Africa, coach Stuart Lancaster said on Thursday.

Flood's call-up for Saturday's test is one of five changes - two positional - that have been made to the side which lost the first test 22-17 in Durban last weekend.

"Owen has had a fantastic season and I am sure he will make a significant impact from the bench," Lancaster said in a statement.

"However, Toby has waited patiently for his opportunity and the time is right to allow him the chance to demonstrate his experience and skills in what will be a very tough challenge."

Inside centre Brad Barritt has been ruled out due to surgery on a lacerated eyeball, with Manu Tuilagi, who was outside centre, shifting into the number 12 jersey.

Jonathan Joseph, who was Barritt's replacement when he left the field in the second half last weekend, will replace Tuilagi at outside centre in his first test start.

Fullback Mike Brown, who was sent home earlier this week due to a fractured thumb, has been replaced by Ben Foden, who was left wing in the first test.

David Strettle, who was impressive during the Six Nations campaign, returns to number 11.

The 20-year-old Farrell's goalkicking was impressive during the first test but he only used his backline sporadically. Flood is expected to provide more vision and attacking spark to the backs.

England's starting pack, which was outplayed by the Springboks in the second half in Durban, remains unchanged but reserve prop Paul Doran-Jones has been replaced by fit-again Alex Corbisiero on the bench.

Joseph's place on the bench has been taken by Alex Goode.

Team: 15-Ben Foden, 14-Chris Ashton, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Manusamoa Tuilagi, 11-David Strettle (Saracens), 10-Toby Flood, 9-Ben Youngs, 8 Ben Morgan, 7-Chris Robshaw, 6-Tom Johnson, 5-Geoff Parling, 4-Mouritz Botha, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Dylan Hartley, 1-Joe Marler.

Replacements: 16-Lee Mears, 17-Alex Corbisiero, 18-Tom Palmer, 19-Phil Dowson, 20-Lee Dickson, 21-Owen Farrell, 22-Alex Goode.

