LONDON England coach Stuart Lancaster on Friday named the following team to play Ireland in Dublin on Sunday (1500 GMT) in the Six Nations championship:
England: 15-Alex Goode, 14-Chris Ashton, 13-Brad Barritt, 12-Billy Twelvetrees, 11-Mike Brown, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Ben Youngs; 8-Tom Wood, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-James Haskell, 5-Geoff Parling, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Tom Youngs, 1-Joe Marler.
Replacements: 16-Dylan Hartley, 17-Dave Wilson, 18-Mako Vunipola, 19-Courtney Lawes, 20-Thomas Waldron, 21-Danny Care, 22-Toby Flood, 23-Manu Tuilagi.
(Compiled by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Tom Pilcher)