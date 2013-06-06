Christian Wade of England (R) scores a try as James Hook of Barbarians watches during their international rugby union friendly match at Twickenham in London May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Winger Christian Wade and flanker Matt Kvesic will make their England debuts in Saturday's first test in Argentina, the English Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Thursday.

Coach Stuart Lancaster named a strong side, including fullback Mike Brown, flanker Tom Wood, lock Joe Launchbury and prop Joe Marler, who all played regularly in this year's Six Nations.

Number eight Ben Morgan returns to the side after missing the last four Six Nations games through injury and youngster Freddie Burns will start at flyhalf with Owen Farrell on the British and Irish Lions tour in Australia.

Centre Kyle Eastmond, prop Henry Thomas and back-row forward Billy Vunipola should all make their test debuts from the bench.

"It's always a great pleasure to award someone their first caps and Christian and Matt, as well as the three uncapped players on the bench, deserve their chance against the Pumas because of their form and hard work this season for their clubs and with us," Lancaster said in a statement on the RFU website.

"This is a young England side but one with a great deal of ability and self-belief that has bonded well in the time we've been together at home and in Uruguay and Argentina," he added.

"Facing Argentina in front of their home crowd in Salta will be a challenge but I'm sure it's one this team will relish."

Team

15-Mike Brown, 14-Christian Wade, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Billy Twelvetrees, 11-David Strettle, 10-Freddie Burns, 9-Lee Dickson; 8-Ben Morgan, 7-Matt Kvesic, 6-Tom Wood (captain), 5-Dave Attwood, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-David Wilson, 2-Rob Webber, 1-Joe Marler.

