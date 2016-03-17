LONDON Prop Mako Vunipola will replace Joe Marler as England seek a grand-slam victory over France on Saturday but coach Eddie Jones said the switch, one of two changes for Paris, was entirely to do with on-pitch issues.

Scrumhalf Danny Care again swaps Six Nations places with Ben Youngs, who drops to the bench, while Vunipola continues his on-off battle with Marler for the starting loosehead slot.

Marler was named among the replacements having been cleared on two counts following a citing for use of his elbow and complaints after he referred to Wales player Samson Lee as 'Gypsy Boy' during last week's Twickenham victory.

On Wednesday there were a series of statements on the issue from Lee, the Welsh Rugby Union and national coach Warren Gatland who then chose to deliver another, apologising for his use of the word "banter" in his first.

The Six Nations disciplinary committee finally announced on Wednesday night that no action would be taken and Jones was crystal clear on Thursday when asked if Marler had been dropped because of the incident.

"Not at all, it suits the way we want to play at the weekend," the Australian told reporters.

"I repeat what I said on Monday. I spoke to Joe and said it was inappropriate," said Jones before declining to become involved in a debate over whether the 'Gypsy Boy' phrase should be considered racist.

"If you look at the statements put out by Wales yesterday maybe they don’t know if they are Arthur or Martha. One time yesterday they didn't (think it was racist) and now they do.

"We just let it run its process, we're not interested in saying what's right or wrong, that's why we have these committees," said Jones.

"A grand slam is much more interesting than something that happened seven days ago and has been well and truly discussed."

POOR RECORD

Though Jones has been in the job for only a few months he will be aware England have been in a grand-slam seeking situation a few times in recent years but have a poor record in sealing the deal.

In 1999, the last year of the Five Nations, 2000 and 2001 they lost their final games to Wales, Scotland and Ireland before getting it right in 2003 against an Irish team also chasing the slam.

Martin Johnson was captain of the 2003 team, who went on to lift the World Cup, and he was coach in 2011 when England, with the title secured, again fell at the final hurdle, away to Ireland.

Stuart Lancaster's hopes of a sweep in his second year in charge disappeared with a 30-3 thrashing in Cardiff two years later.

If England win on Saturday it will be their 13th all-time clean sweep, two more than next-best Wales.

"While we are pleased to have already won the championship we don't want to let our foot off the gas," said Jones.

"The objective has always been to win every game, to be the most dominant team in Europe, so it's been very important for us to approach this week with the same level of intensity we have shown in previous weeks.

"We go to Paris full of confidence and a hunger to get the win."

