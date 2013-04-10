A portrait left by mourners is seen outside the home of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher after her death was announced in London April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON English rugby clubs Exeter and Saracens will hold a minute's silence for former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher ahead of their Premiership matches this weekend, the clubs said.

Thatcher died on Monday following a stroke aged 87. Britain's only woman Prime Minister, she was elected in 1979 and governed until her resignation in 1990.

Exeter said on their website (www.exeterchiefs.co.uk) that they will pay their respects to Thatcher ahead of Saturday's game against London Irish while Saracens (www.saracens.com) will do the same before they host Worcester on Sunday.

