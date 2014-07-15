Former England centre Mike Tindall announced his retirement from rugby on Tuesday, becoming the last member of the victorious 2003 World Cup team to hang up his boots.

Tindall, 35, was player-coach at English Premiership club Gloucester last season but was not offered a new contract under incoming director of rugby David Humphreys.

"After 17 years It's time to retire from rugby, I have been lucky to play with/against some great players, Two great clubs and had some amazing Times," tweeted Tindall, capped 75 times for England, including a second World Cup appearance in 2011.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me through my career!"

Tindall, who started his career at Bath in 1997, told the Gloucester Citizen he would not pursue a career in coaching elsewhere.

"Can you get emotionally attached to another club?" he told the paper.

"I don't think you can. I always say 'never say never' but I wouldn't have thought I will be back. You have to face the big bad world sometime and now is the right time to do that."

