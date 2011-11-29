England centre Mike Tindall said on Tuesday his reduced fine for off-field incidents at this year's World Cup was still too high and added he felt he had been made a scapegoat by the Rugby Football Union.

The 33-year-old was restored to the elite player squad on Monday after successfully appealing against his exclusion and his fine was cut from 25,000 pounds to 15,000 pounds.

"While I accept the decision made by the disciplinary appeal panel last night I still maintain that the level of fine is not in line with other RFU disciplinary cases," Tindall said in a statement released by the Rugby Players Association.

"I absolutely accept my share of responsibility for what happened in Queenstown and that I drank too much that night.

"It unfortunately created a level of media interest which was an unwanted distraction for myself, my team mates, (manager) Martin Johnson and his staff. I can again only apologise unreservedly for this."

Newspaper photographs were published of Tindall drinking with an unidentified woman in a Queenstown bar less than two months after he married the Queen's granddaughter Zara.

Media coverage of this and other off-field incidents accompanied some poor England performances at the tournament which they exited at the quarter-final stage following defeat by France.

Tindall said he was "deeply disappointed" by the way the RFU had chosen to handle the situation and was critical of a governing body that is already in disarray without a national coach or chief executive.

"I have felt throughout the disciplinary process that my case was made unnecessarily political and public by the RFU and that I ended up being made a scapegoat," Tindall said.

FEEL VINDICATED

At the appeal hearing, the RFU's then acting chief executive Martyn Thomas pointed to mitigating factors relating to the Queenstown incident and said Tindall had not intentionally misled the RFU when he said he could not remember where he was on that night.

"Yesterday's decision goes some way to reflect a fairer assessment of what actually happened during the World Cup," Tindall said.

"It had been suggested that I intentionally misled people in relation to the events in Queenstown and I am pleased following this appeal process that it has been made clear that I did not do so.

"I feel somewhat vindicated by the decision to reinstate me back into the Elite Player Squad."

Tindall's return to the squad could be short-lived as the elite performance squad will be reviewed on January 1 and, once a new management is in place, it may want to bring through some younger players to prepare for the 2015 World Cup on home soil.

"It is the ultimate honour to play for your country and I am proud and privileged to have done this for over 11 years," Tindall said. "I have always put my heart and soul into playing for England."

(Writing by Sonia Oxley; editing by John Mehaffey)