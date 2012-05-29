LONDON Leicester centre Manu Tuilagi can fly to South Africa with the England squad on Wednesday after his citing for a tip tackle on Harlequins' scrum half Danny Care in the Premiership final was dismissed by an RFU disciplinary panel.

The three-man panel decided after a two-hour hearing on Tuesday that they were "not satisfied on the balance of probabilities that the referee was wrong in not sending the 21-year-old off..." the RFU reported on its website (www.rfu.com)

The tackle on Care by the powerful Samoan-born back, who has 10 test caps for England, took place early in Saturday's final.

