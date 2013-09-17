England's Manu Tuilagi celebrates after scoring a try during their Six Nations rugby match against France at Twickenham stadium in London February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Lions rugby centre Manu Tuilagi has apologised for making a 'bunny ears' gesture behind the head of British Prime Minister David Cameron in a photocall at 10 Downing Street.

"Apologies for messing around on Lions photo. No offence intended," Tuilagi said on Twitter. "Great day at Downing Street. Thanks to Prime Minister for hosting us."

The British and Irish Lions were invited to the Prime Minister's official residence on Monday to celebrate their 2-1 series win over Australia in June and July.

Samoan-born Tuilagi, 22, ran into trouble two years ago when he jumped from a ferry during the World Cup in New Zealand. He was fined 3,000 pounds ($4,800) by rugby officials and cautioned by police.

($1 = 0.6275 British pounds)

(Writing by Clare Fallon; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)