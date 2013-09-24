England's Manu Tuilagi celebrates after scoring a try during their Six Nations rugby match against France at Twickenham stadium in London February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON England centre Manu Tuilagi is doubtful for the November internationals after suffering a suspected torn muscle in his chest.

The Leicester Tigers player may require surgery and could be out for two months after injuring his pectoral muscle in Saturday's win over Newcastle, his club's director of rugby said on Tuesday.

"He is having further investigation. But it will certainly be weeks, potentially leading to months, rather than days," Richard Cockerill said on BBC Radio Leicester.

England begin their Autumn series against Australia on November 2, before playing Argentina and New Zealand at Twickenham.

Samoan-born Tuilagi, 22, ran into trouble recently when he was forced to apologise after making a 'bunny ears' gesture behind the head of British Prime Minister David Cameron in a photocall at 10 Downing Street.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)