Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
LONDON England centre Manu Tuilagi is doubtful for the November internationals after suffering a suspected torn muscle in his chest.
The Leicester Tigers player may require surgery and could be out for two months after injuring his pectoral muscle in Saturday's win over Newcastle, his club's director of rugby said on Tuesday.
"He is having further investigation. But it will certainly be weeks, potentially leading to months, rather than days," Richard Cockerill said on BBC Radio Leicester.
England begin their Autumn series against Australia on November 2, before playing Argentina and New Zealand at Twickenham.
Samoan-born Tuilagi, 22, ran into trouble recently when he was forced to apologise after making a 'bunny ears' gesture behind the head of British Prime Minister David Cameron in a photocall at 10 Downing Street.
LONDON Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger blamed a "scandalous" refereeing decision for his team's 5-1 humiliation by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, which sent them out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh season in a row.
Champions England face more of a burden of expectation than underdogs Scotland ahead of their Six Nations clash on Saturday, Scottish captain John Barclay said on Tuesday.