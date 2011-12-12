Factbox on former England flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson who retired from international rugby Monday.
* Born May 25, 1979; Frimley, Surrey, England.
PLAYING CAREER
* Joined Newcastle Falcons in 1997 aged 18 as an inside center, deferring his studies at Durham University.
* Made his England debut as a replacement against Ireland at Twickenham in April 1998.
* Part of the England "Tour to Hell" side in 1998 when they were thrashed by both Australia and New Zealand.
* Made his World Cup debut in 1999, but dropped by then coach Clive Woodward for the losing quarter-final against South Africa.
* Toured twice with the British and Irish Lions. In 2001 he equalled the best individual total in a test with 18 points against Australia.
* Voted 2002 International Player of the Year.
* Helped England to a grand slam in the 2003 Six Nations Championship, captaining the side against Italy.
* Scored the winning drop goal in the last minute of extra time in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final victory over Australia in Sydney.
* Played for England in the 2007 World Cup final in Paris, which they lost to South Africa.
* Joined French club Toulon in 2009.
* Was in England squad at the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand where his kicking was wayward. He missed an unprecedented five successive penalties in the opening win over Argentina.
* Last England match was the 2011 World Cup quarter-final defeat by France.
* Retired having won 91 England caps, scoring six tries for his country, 162 conversions and 239 penalties.
* He is second behind New Zealand's Dan Carter on the all-time test scoring list with 1,246 points.
* He is the leading drop goal scorer in international rugby with 36.
INJURIES
* Career interrupted by many different injuries.
* After the 2003 World Cup triumph, injuries kept Wilkinson out of the England side until the 2007 Six Nations.
* Missed England's 2009 Six Nations campaign while recovering from surgery on a dislocated kneecap.
