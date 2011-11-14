England's Joe Worsley (R) walks off injured during their friendly international rugby match against New Zealand at Twickenham in London November 21, 2009. REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh

LONDON Joe Worsley has been forced to quit rugby because of a neck injury after a career which included 78 caps for England and more than 300 appearances for his club side Wasps.

The tough-tackling flanker, who made his England debut at the 1999 World Cup, announced his decision on the Wasps website (www.wasps.co.uk) on Monday.

"Last season I suffered an injury to my neck that has effectively ended my career," he said. "Since March I have been following medical and rehab advice but it didn't help, and restarting contact work during the England World Cup camp made it obvious that I could not continue."

The 34-year-old, who throughout his career filled various roles in the back row, was part of England's triumphant World Cup squad in 2003 and also played in the tournament four years later.

The highlight of which was a try-saving tap tackle in the semi-final win against France.

"It is such sad news when any player has to retire prematurely and I am very sorry to learn that Joe's injury has meant his playing days have ended," Rugby Players Association (RPA) chief executive Damian Hopley said in a statement.

"Joe was a fantastic professional and leaves behind tremendous memories of an exceptional career which saw him lift every major trophy in English, European and international rugby."

