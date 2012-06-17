Ben Youngs of England celebrates scoring a try against Ireland during their Six Nations rugby match at Twickenham in west London, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

England scrumhalf Ben Youngs, who scored two tries in the second test loss to South Africa on Saturday, has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour with a shoulder injury.

In a statement on Sunday, the Rugby Football Union said Youngs would be replaced by Harlequins' Karl Dickson.

South Africa clinched the three-test series when they defeated England 36-27 at Ellis Park in Johannesburg after a stirring second-half comeback by the visitors.

"Ben has picked up a shoulder injury, which only presented itself at the end of the game. After a night's sleep he was struggling to move it and went for some imaging, which ruled him out of the tour," England head coach Stuart Lancaster said in the RFU statement.

The final test is in Port Elizabeth on June 23.

