SYDNEY Local favourite Brett Rumford shot a four-under-par 68 in the third round of the inaugural World Super 6 in Perth to claim the top seeding for Sunday's final round match play knockout.
England scrumhalf Ben Youngs, who scored two tries in the second test loss to South Africa on Saturday, has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour with a shoulder injury.
In a statement on Sunday, the Rugby Football Union said Youngs would be replaced by Harlequins' Karl Dickson.
South Africa clinched the three-test series when they defeated England 36-27 at Ellis Park in Johannesburg after a stirring second-half comeback by the visitors.
"Ben has picked up a shoulder injury, which only presented itself at the end of the game. After a night's sleep he was struggling to move it and went for some imaging, which ruled him out of the tour," England head coach Stuart Lancaster said in the RFU statement.
The final test is in Port Elizabeth on June 23.
(Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Alison Wildey)
LONDON Cycling chiefs must do more to erase suspicion over Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs), according to Britain's former Olympic champion and Tour de France yellow jersey wearer Chris Boardman.
ROME Juventus forward Paulo Dybala netted twice against his former club Palermo in a 4-1 home win on Friday that took the champions 10 points clear at the top of Serie A, with Claudio Marchisio and Gonzalo Higuain also on the scoresheet.