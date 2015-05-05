LONDON Clermont Auvergne's English fullback Nick Abendanon was named European club rugby's player of the year on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old former Bath back helped his French side reach the Champions Cup final and scored a fine solo try in the 24-18 defeat by holders Toulon at Twickenham on Saturday.

"It's obviously a huge honour to receive this accolade, especially with the great players who have received it in years past," Abendanon said in a European Professional Club Rugby statement.

"I want to thank everyone involved at Clermont for the help, support and character shown throughout the year. I realise that this is an individual award but it is, for me, a recognition of the players around me who have shown such resolve and endeavour during a tough European season."Abendanon played twice for England in 2007 but is not available to coach Stuart Lancaster who does not pick players based with overseas clubs.

Abendanon was chosen from a short-list which also included four back-row forwards, Toulon's Steffon Armitage, Billy Vunipola of Saracens, Leinster's Jamie Heaslip and Fritz Lee of Clermont.

England flanker Armitage, also unavailable to Lancaster, and former England flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson won the award the last two years after helping Toulon win the first two of their three European Cups in a row.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)