LONDON Fiji centre Vereniki Goneva can leave defenders grasping at thin air with his scintillating sidestep says club team mate Thomas Waldrom, and England will have a battle on their hands to keep him quiet on Saturday.

Leicester's Goneva will face Waldrom as well as club mates Dan Cole, Toby Flood, Geoff Parling, Manu Tuilagi and Tom Youngs when Fiji play England at Twickenham.

"I know what he can bring. He can sidestep in a phonebox and you just have to be on your toes. You can't afford to give him that space," Waldrom said on Leicester's website (www.leicestertigers.com).

Goneva will be playing a test at Twickenham for the first time but the performances for Leicester that earned him player of the month in September bode well for the Fijian.

"I have not played 15-a-side at Twickenham before, only sevens in the World Series with Fiji. I think it will be a lot different playing a 15-a-side test match with a big crowd as well," said Goneva.

"I am really looking forward to it because I know I will play against some of my team mates from Leicester, people like Floody and Manu, so I am really excited about it.

"I love playing for my country. England are a big team. For me, to play for my country against England for the first time at Twickenham, it will fulfil a dream."

