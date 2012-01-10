PARIS (Reuters)

Toulon president Mourad Boudjellal has refused to apologise after complaining his side were the victim of "refereeing sodomy" in a French league game last weekend.

"I will withdraw my comments the day the referees will apologise," Boudjellal told French sports daily L'Equipe on Tuesday.

A colourful character in French rugby, Boudjellal hit out at the match officials after Toulon lost 25-19 Sunday.

A video aired by local newspaper Var Matin's website (www.varmatin.fr) showed him to say: "I experienced my first refereeing sodomy against Clermont in 2009 (in a top 14 semi-final game). I've just experienced my second tonight. We will be able to see the footage, not on Youtube but on Youporn."

The French League said Boudjellal would likely be summoned to explain his remarks.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)