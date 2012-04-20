Burgess hat-trick leads Wigan to World Club title
Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess scored a fine hat-trick of tries to lead the English champions to a bruising 22-6 victory over Australia's Cronulla Sharks in the World Club Challenge on Sunday.
PARIS Former France international Sebastien Chabal will join Lyon Olympique Universitaire next season, the Top 14 rugby club said on Friday.
The hulking 34-year-old, nicknamed 'caveman' and unmistakable for his long hair and bushy beard, won 62 caps with France but was not picked for last year's World Cup.
He left Metro Racing two months ago over a contract extension disagreement.
Lyon Olympique Universitaire are bottom of the standings and will likely play in the second division next season.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Lincoln City, the first minor league team to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals in 103 years, were handed a tie at either 12-time winners Arsenal or fellow National League club Sutton United when the draw for the sixth round was made on Sunday.
HOCHFILZEN, Austria Russian biathletes sang the correct version of their national anthem without any musical accompaniment after the wrong version was played out at a medal ceremony on Saturday.