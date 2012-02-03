PARIS Former France international Sebastien Chabal has left Metro Racing over a disagreement on a contract extension, the Top 14 club said.

Chabal, who was left out of the 2011 World Cup, has left "by mutual agreement" after failing to reach an agreement with president Jacky Lorenzetti on a contract extension and the "club's playing strategy", according to a Metro Racing statement late on Thursday.

Chabal, who can play at lock or flanker, won 62 caps for France and had joined Metro Racing, in the outskirts of Paris, from English club Sale in 2009.

He has not played for France since Les Bleus's 22-21 defeat at the hands of Italy in last year's Six Nations. Chabal, who is not in this year's Six Nations squad, is now free to join any club.

Chabal is to hold a press conference at 1245 GMT amid media reports he was kicked out of the club.

