Wood double lifts Leeds to 3-1 win at Birmingham
Leeds United striker Chris Wood scored twice in a 3-1 win at Birmingham City on Friday that lifted them to within one point of third-placed Huddersfield Town in the Championship.
PARIS Clermont Auvergne made clear on Monday that Vern Cotter would stay as coach next season before taking over Scotland for the 2014/15 campaign as expected.
The French Top 14 club said in a statement on their website (www.asm-rugby.com) that Cotter was "maintained in his functions for the 2013-14 season".
Last Wednesday, Clermont president Rene Fontes said that New Zealander Cotter had offered to resign over remarks attributed to him in a French newspaper, in which he criticised Clermont officials and players.
Cotter, 51, was quoted by the newspaper as saying he regretted trusting some of his players during last month's Heineken Cup final defeat by Toulon in Dublin.
Cotter told a news conference last week that reports he had offered to resign early from the French club were "news to me".
He will take over Scotland fulltime for the June 2014 tour but before then will assist temporary coach Scott Johnson during this November's internationals and next year's Six Nations.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)
World number one Andy Murray overpowered Lucas Pouille 7-5 6-1 on Friday to reach the Dubai Championships final in which he will play Fernando Verdasco.
BELGRADE Britain's Andy Pozzi put years of injury woes behind him to clinch the 60 metres hurdles gold medal at the European indoor athletics championships on Friday and claim his first international title.