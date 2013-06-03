Clermont Auvergne's head coach Vern Cotter reacts during the Heineken Cup rugby tournament final at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

PARIS Clermont Auvergne made clear on Monday that Vern Cotter would stay as coach next season before taking over Scotland for the 2014/15 campaign as expected.

The French Top 14 club said in a statement on their website (www.asm-rugby.com) that Cotter was "maintained in his functions for the 2013-14 season".

Last Wednesday, Clermont president Rene Fontes said that New Zealander Cotter had offered to resign over remarks attributed to him in a French newspaper, in which he criticised Clermont officials and players.

Cotter, 51, was quoted by the newspaper as saying he regretted trusting some of his players during last month's Heineken Cup final defeat by Toulon in Dublin.

Cotter told a news conference last week that reports he had offered to resign early from the French club were "news to me".

He will take over Scotland fulltime for the June 2014 tour but before then will assist temporary coach Scott Johnson during this November's internationals and next year's Six Nations.

