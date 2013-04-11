Stade Francais scrumhalf Jerome Fillol has been handed a 14-week ban for spitting at Bath's Peter Stringer in a second-tier Amlin Challenge Cup match, European Rugby Cup officials said on Thursday.

Fillol pleaded guilty to "an act contrary to good sportsmanship" at a disciplinary hearing in Dublin after being caught on camera spitting in Stringer's face during the quarter-final game on April 6.

The ERC's judicial officer found that Fillol had committed "an intentional, deliberate and grave act", and decided it warranted a "top-end" punishment.

A 26-week sanction was reduced by 12 weeks after the player expressed remorse and the judicial officer took into account Fillol's exemplary disciplinary record and strong character references.

The suspension will take into account the close season and will stretch from April 6-June 16 and for four weeks from July 15.

At the time Stringer tweeted: "Disgusted at what happened. No place for it in rugby or any walk of life."

The incident was not spotted by match referee Nigel Owens and Stade Francais went on to win the tie 36-20 at the Recreation Ground.

After the match Stringer said he had only ever been spat at once before by a scrum half whose name he could not remember.

However, his father checked the programmes of matches his son had played in and discovered Fillol was also involved in the incident 14 years ago, The Times reported on Wednesday.

"It was unbelievable," Stringer was quoted as saying.

Stade Francais will now play Perpignan in the semi-finals later this month.

