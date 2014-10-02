Australia's Rob Simmons tackles France's Wesley Fofana (L) during their international rugby union match at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

PARIS Clermont coach Franck Azema labelled the France rugby team management as "amateurs" after centre Wesley Fofana was injured during a series of routine physical tests.

Fofana returned to Clermont after picking up a thigh injury.

"They sent me back Wesley Fofana injured. It's frustrating really. I am angry that he gets injured during physical tests," Azema was quoted as saying on Clermont's website (www.asm-rugby.com).

"If he gets injured in training or during a match I don't mind but that it happens during a series of physical tests: it's amateurism."

Azema added that Clermont had warned the France staff that Fofana had picked up a thigh injury three weeks ago.

Thirty France players gathered for a training camp from Sept. 28-Oct. 1 to prepare for the November internationals.

France will play Fiji in Marseille on Nov. 8 before taking on Australia at the Stade de France and Argentina in St Denis.

