PARIS France made no changes to their 24-man squad as they prepare to face Argentina on Saturday in the second of three international tests after thrashing Australia at the weekend, the French federation said on Monday.

"Manager Philippe Saint Andre and his staff have decided to retain the same 24-man squad to prepare for the Argentina game on Saturday in Lille," the FFR said in a statement.

France beat Australia 33-6 at the Stade de France last Saturday.

They had to make do without injured lock Yoann Maestri, who had been replaced by Jocelino Suta. Saint Andre chose to keep both players in the squad for Argentina, who beat Wales 26-12 in Cardiff last Saturday.

Maestri is expected to be fit for the game, the FFR added.

