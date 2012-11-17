France's Yannick Nyanga (C) celebrates with Vincent Clerc (R) and teammates after scoring a try against Argentina during their team's rugby test match at the Lille Grand Stade stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jean Yves Bonvarlet

LILLE Vincent Clerc scored his 33rd and 34th test tries in only three minutes as France quickly recovered from a slow start to beat a gallant Argentina 39-22 in Lille on Saturday.

Yannick Nyanga added the third try following a superb solitary breakthrough to give France a 24-13 halftime lead.

The second half turned into a battle of penalties which proved enough for the French to claim a second international success, a week after they routed Australia 33-6.

Argentina charged at their hosts in the first few minutes with Marcelo Bosch scoring the first try after a collective effort.

France were made to work hard by the South American side, who stunned Wales last weekend, but they took advantage of turnovers to move into the Pumas' territory.

The game slowed down as both sides laboured on the slippery pitch in Lille, where France stay unbeaten.

(Reporting by Jean-Paul Couret; Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Mark Meadows)