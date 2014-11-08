France's Teddy Thomas (C) is tackled by Fiji's Asaeli Tikoirotuma (L) and Watisoni Votu (R) during their rugby union test match at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

MARSEILLE France Winger Teddy Thomas scored a hat-trick on his international debut to help France overwhelm Fiji 40-15 on Saturday, the hosts running in five tries to restore confidence ahead of a sterner test against Australia.

Flyhalf Camille Lopez scored 13 points as France ended a four-game losing streak including a disastrous summer tour of Australia in which they were whitewashed by the Wallabies.

France were quickly into their stride with a try in the opening minute after turning over possession. Lopez's cross-kick to the corner was caught by Thomas, who touched down for his first international try.

Three penalties by Lopez took France into halftime 14-0 ahead, highlighting their dominance as the Fijians struggled to create a scoring chance.

"The players were able to let themselves go without asking too many questions, which is what you need to do in games like this," French captain Thierry Dusautoir told broadcaster France 2.

"The level will be a lot higher next week, but we can be satisfied with what we did tonight."

Despite the comfortable final score line, Fiji came out with more bite in second half and converted a penalty before lock Leone Nakarawa burst past Thomas and fed Alipate Ratini to cross the line.

But the Fijian fightback galvanised a French team driven forward by South African-born fullback Scott Spedding who twice set up Thomas to score.

"I am French," Spedding told France 2. "I hope there are a lot more nights like tonight."

Pascal Pape dived over in the 67th minute after a well-worked French maul and Wesley Fofana crowned the victory four minutes with his 10th try for his country after a clever chip over the top by substitute Remi Tales.

Fijian replacement Timoci Nagusa scored a memorable converted consolation in the dying seconds, running almost the length of the pitch to take the South Pacific islanders into double figures.

The win will be a relief for France manager Philippe Saint-Andre France who has come underfire after a string of poor performances amid concerns he is failing to find the right blend with less than a year until the World Cup.

France face Australia at the Stade de France on Nov. 15 and Argentina on Nov. 22, also in Paris.

(Reporting by John Irish, editing by Ed Osmond)