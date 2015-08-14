PARIS Flyhalf Francois Trinh-Duc will start his first international match in more than two years when France play their 100th test against England at Twickenham on Saturday, the first of their three warm-up matches before next month's World Cup.

Trinh-Duc, who last started for France when they lost on the same ground to England in the Six Nations in February 2013, will renew his partnership with the experienced scrumhalf Morgan Parra. The pair have played 42 tests together.

The 28-year-old Trinh-Duc, who has 49 international caps, has often been snubbed by coach Philippe Saint-Andre, who has preferred more reliable kickers and has tried four other players in the position in the past three years.

In the absence of captain Thierry Dusautoir, who has been rested, hooker Dimitri Szarzewski, the most capped player in the 23-man squad, will lead the team.

Saint-Andre has chosen an inexperienced centre pairing of Remi Lamerat and Alexandre Dumoulin, who have played eight international matches between them.

The French coach has vowed to give playing time to the 36 players he has worked with for weeks before naming his 31-man squad for the World Cup after the next test, at home to England on Aug. 22.

France will host Scotland on Sept. 5 in their final test before the start of the World Cup.

Team:

15-Scott Spedding, 14-Sofiane Guitoune, 13-Remi Lamerat, 12-Alexandre Dumoulin, 11-Brice Dulin, 10-Francois Trinh-Duc, 9-Morgan Parra, 8-Louis Picamoles, 7-Fulgence Ouedraogo, 6-Yannick Nyanga, 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Alexandre Flanquart, 3-Nicolas Mas, 2-Dimitri Szarzewski, 1-Vincent Debaty

Replacements: 16-Guilhem Guirado, 17-Xavier Chiocci, 18-Uini Atonio, 19-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 20-Loann Goujon, 21-Rory Kockott, 22-Remi Tales, 23-Gael Fickou

