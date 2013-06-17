France's Frederic Michalak (C) fights for the ball with Scotland's Alasdair Strokosch (2ndL) and Scotland's Kelly Brown (R) as France's Thierry Dusautoir (2ndR) looks on during their Six Nations rugby union match at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis near Paris March 16,... REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS France internationals Frederic Michalak and Louis Picamoles have been ruled out of the third and final test against New Zealand this week, the French federation (FFR) said on Monday.

Flyhalf Michalak picked up a shoulder injury while number eight Picamoles suffered a hip problem in the country's 30-0 defeat against the All Blacks in Christchurch on Saturday.

"Those two players cannot train this week and they will not be fit for Saturday's match. It has been agreed with team staff that they will travel back to France on Tuesday," the FFR said in a statement.

The FFR added that no players would be called up as replacements for the injured duo in what is effectively a dead rubber between the sides.

France, who lost the first test in Auckland 23-13, complete the three-match series against the All Blacks in New Plymouth.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O'Brien)