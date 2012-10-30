PARIS Flanker Wenceslas Lauret has pulled out of France's international against Australia next month and will be replaced in the squad by Alexandre Lapandry, the French rugby federation (FFR) said on Tuesday.

Lauret suffered a frontal bone injury in a Top 14 game against Clermont, his Biarritz club said, and he needs to rest for two weeks.

The FFR said in a statement that Clermont's Lapandry, who has eight caps to his name, will be included in the 33-man squad preparing for the November 10 match against Australia at the Stade de France.

The group will be reduced to 23 on Sunday.

France will also entertain Argentina on November 17 in Lille and Samoa on November 24 in Paris.

