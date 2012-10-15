New Zealand's Chris Masoe breaks a tackle by Romania's Marius Tincu to score a try during their Group C Rugby World Cup match at the Stadium in Toulouse, southwestern France, September 29, 2007. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

PARIS New Zealander Chris Masoe has been chosen as the best player in last season's French rugby top division by players and coaches, the League said on Monday.

Loose forward Masoe, 33, who played 20 times for the All Blacks between 2005 and 2007, was handed his award on Monday during the annual "Night of Rugby".

After a four-season spell at Castres, the number eight joined Toulon who are on top of the French league table after eight games.

