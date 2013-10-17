France's Morgan Parra takes a penalty kick at goal against Scotland during their Six Nations rugby union match at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland February 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

PARIS Morgan Parra will miss France's home test against New Zealand after the scrumhalf was banned for four weeks by the French league for punching an opponent in a Top 14 game.

Parra punched Gautier Gibouin while the Bordeau-Begles player was being held by two of the France international's Clermont team mates during a league game on September 29.

France coach Philippe Saint-Andre could also be without another scrumhalf, Maxime Machenaud, after he picked up a hand injury, his Racing Metro club said on Tuesday.

It could mean that Frederic Michalak, who has just returned to action with Toulon after suffering a dislocated shoulder, could be picked as number nine for the November tests.

France take on New Zealand at the Stade de France on November 9, Tonga in Le Havre a week later and South Africa in Paris on November 23.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O'Brien)