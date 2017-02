Wales' Mike Phillips scores a try during their Rugby World Cup semi-final match against France at Eden Park in Auckland October 15, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

PARIS Wales scrumhalf Mike Phillips's club suspension for off-pitch misdemeanours will be lifted this week, French Top 14 side Bayonne said on Monday.

"Mike Phillips will be allowed to resume collective training on October 10," Bayonne said in a statement.

Phillips had been suspended provisionally on September 28 for reportedly partying after a league match the previous week.

