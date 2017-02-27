Australia rest Starc, drop O'Keefe for Bangladesh tour
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
PARIS Former New Zealand rugby player Ali Williams and ex-Australia international James O'Connor have been charged and released after a drug bust in Paris on Friday, a judicial source said on Sunday.
Williams, 35, was expected to appear in court at a later date after admitting a charge of purchasing three vials of cocaine containing 2.4 grams (0.08 oz), the source said.
O'Connor, 26, will pay a fine for cocaine possession, the source added.
On Saturday, a judicial source said both players were drunk at the time of their arrest and were attempting to buy drugs worth about 200 euros ($211.10) and that the two sellers were also arrested.
Williams plays for French club Racing 92, while O'Connor is with Toulon. Racing 92 said in a statement on Friday that they had suspended Williams over the incident.
($1 = 0.9474 euros)
AUCKLAND A sweeping 95-metre counter-attack try for Beauden Barrett broke the shackles as New Zealand romped to a 12-try, 78-0 victory against Samoa at Eden Park on Friday, sending a message to the British and Irish Lions of what to expect in eight days' time.
ZURICH A former Swiss bank employee has been convicted for document forgery and failure to report suspected money laundering, prosecutors said on Friday, the first sentence in a Swiss criminal investigation surrounding FIFA, world soccer's governing body.