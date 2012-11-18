French rugby union team coach Philippe Saint-Andre grimaces before his team's rugby test match against Australia at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, November , November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

LILLE France manager Philippe Saint-Andre has warned his team there will be no respite after their 39-22 over Argentina on Saturday with the challenge of hosting 'giantkillers' Samoa in Paris looming next weekend.

France recorded their second win in the November international matches on Saturday after recovering from a slow start to defeat the Pumas in Lille a week after they opened the Autumn campaign with a 33-6 rout of Australia.

They will play their final test next week at the Stade de France against Samoa, who surprised Six Nations champions Wales 26-19 in Cardiff on Friday - a result which triggered a few nightmares for Saint-Andre.

"I told the guys that now, the toughest was ahead of us against Samoa," he told a news conference in Lille.

"I have to congratulate my squad tonight but we have to stay humble because the giantkillers are coming at the Stade de France.

"Last night, after I watched Wales versus Samoa, I did not sleep very well -- and it was not because of today's game."

France have only played Samoa twice in their history, winning both tests, one home in 2009 and one away ten years before.

(Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)