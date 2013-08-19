Former South Africa flanker Juan Smith is to undergo a medical on Monday as he negotiates a possible return to the game with French club Toulon just over six months after announcing his retirement, the French sports daily L'Equipe said.

The 32-year-old called time on his playing career in February after aggravating an Achilles tendon injury that had sidelined him for the previous 18 months.

If passed fit, Smith is likely to be offered a one-year contract, joining fellow Springboks Bakkies Botha, Bryan Habana, Danie Rossouw and Joe van Niekerk at the club, the newspaper said.

Smith played 69 times for South Africa and was a member of their 2007 World Cup winning team.

