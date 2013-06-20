Castres' Remi Tales (L) reacts with teammate Antonie Claasen (R) during their French rugby union final match against Toulon at the Stade de France Stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Flyhalf Remi Tales will make his first start for France in the third and final test against New Zealand in New Plymouth on Saturday, one of eight changes made by head coach Philipp Saint-Andre.

Lock Alexandre Flanquart will also make his first international start after being named in the second row by Saint-Andre on Thursday as the French look to salvage some pride after losing the first two tests against the World Cup winners.

The 29-year-old Tales, who led Castres to a surprise French title last month, was promoted after Frederic Michalak returned home early with a shoulder injury.

Tales made his debut as a replacement scrumhalf in the 30-0 second test loss in Christchurch last weekend.

He will form an inexperienced halfback pairing with scrumhalf Jean-Marc Doussain, who earned his second cap as a substitute in the first test, a little less than two years after making his France debut in the 2011 World Cup final lost to the All Blacks.

Saint-Andre made two other changes to his backline with winger Marc Andreu and fullback Brice Dulin both named in the starting line-up.

Captain Thierry Dusautoir is the only player to keep his position in the back row, where Castres' Antonie Claassen will replace injured Louis Picamoles at number eight, while flanker Damien Chouly has been preferred to Bernard Le Roux.

"With Claaseen and Dulin, we have (players) in the positions 8, 10 and 15 who are used to playing together and are French champions," Saint-Andre told reporters.

Hooker Benjamin Kayser takes over from Dimitri Szarzewski, the most experienced player in the squad with 71 caps who will sit on the bench.

Team: 15-Brice Dulin, 14-Marc Andreu, 13-Florian Fritz, 12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Yoann Huget, 10-Remi Tales, 9-Jean-Mar Doussain, 8-Antonie Claassen, 7-Damien Chouly, 6-Thierry Dusautoir (captain), 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Alexandre Flanquart, 3-Nicolas Mas, 2-Benjamin Kayser, 1-Thomas Domingo

Replacements: 16-Dimitri Szarzewski, 17-Eddy Ben Arous, 18-Luc Ducalcon, 19-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 20-Bernard Le Roux, 21-Maxime Machenaud, 22-Camille Lopez, 23-Mathieu Bastareaud.

