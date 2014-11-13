France's rugby team coach Philippe Saint-Andre arrives to attend a news conference before a training session at the Rugby Union National Centre in Marcoussis, south of Paris, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

France's rugby team coach Philippe Saint-Andre (C) speaks to players as they attend a training session at the Rugby Union National Centre in Marcoussis, south of Paris, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

France's Teddy Thomas (L) and Yoann Huget salute supporters after their rugby union test match against Fiji at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

France's Teddy Thomas (C) is tackled by Fiji's Asaeli Tikoirotuma (L) and Watisoni Votu (R) during their rugby union test match at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

France national rugby team players Damien Chouly (2ndL), Teddy Thomas (R) and teammates arrive to attend a training session at the Rugby Union National Centre in Marcoussis, south of Paris, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

France national rugby team player Teddy Thomas arrives to attend a training session at the Rugby Union National Centre in Marcoussis, south of Paris, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

France's rugby team coach Philippe Saint-Andre (C) speaks to players as they attend a training session at the Rugby Union National Centre in Marcoussis, south of Paris, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

MARCOUSSIS France Winger Teddy Thomas may be one of France's weak spots in defence, but he has manager Philippe Saint-Andre's full confidence to help Les Bleus beat Australia on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Thomas celebrated his first cap by becoming the second French player to bag a hat trick on his international debut, as Les Bleus beat Fiji 40-15 in Marseille last Saturday.

But although his attacking display was close to perfection, he did not exactly shine in his defensive tasks, suggesting he could be one of Australia's targets on Saturday at the Stade de France for France's second November test.

"He may be a target but he's got great potential, he's been working hard on defence," Saint-Andre told reporters on Thursday after naming the Biarritz Olympique player in the team to face the Wallabies.

"He is a young player who learns fast. If he costs us a couple of tries but scores four, I'm fine with that."

Before Thomas, Rodolphe Modin was the only Frenchman to score three tries on his France debut, in a 70-12 defeat of Zimbabwe at the 1987 World Cup.

Modin never won another cap.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ossian Shine)