LONDON Defending champions Leinster thrashed Bath 52-27 on Saturday to go six points clear at the top of their group after four rounds of Heineken Cup pool matches.

Leinster's classy display, which included seven tries, saw the Irishmen collect a four-try bonus point and effectively put one foot into the knockout stages. Leinster now top Pool Three with 16 points while Bath are at the bottom with six.

It was the second time in a space of a week that Leinster had beaten the English side, though their performance was a huge improvement on Sunday's scrappy 18-13 win.

The race to be best-placed runners up from the pool stages is already hotting up and Glasgow Warriors battled hard to finish level with Montpellier after a pulsating game which ended 13-13. But it was the Scottish team that was fortunate in the end, with the French side missing a last-gasp penalty.

Glasgow's forwards coach Shade Munro felt that with 10 points already to their name they can progress to the knockout stages.

"We started badly, but came back strongly. We felt we could have won the game, but we still think we are in the mix in terms of qualification," he said.

Glasgow face Leinster in Pool Three's fifth round fixture and Munro believes it is fair to label the clash as the "biggest game in the history of Glasgow Warriors."

In Pool Two, a hat-trick of drop-goals by Jonathan Wisniewski earned Racing Metro 92 their first win in the Heineken Cup, defeating London Irish 19-25.

The French side's revival may have come too late but it has also made life difficult for London Irish, who are now five points adrift of joint-leaders Cardiff Blue and Edinburgh, both on 13 points. London Irish will have to beat the two leaders in their remaining games to have a chance of progressing.

A late try by Jonny May also saw Gloucester claim a narrow victory over Connacht. The 23-19 win pushed the English side up to second in Pool Six with nine points, three behind group leaders Toulouse, who play Harlequins on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Ulster fought off a spirited fightback from Aironi to go top of Pool Four with 14 points after a 46-20 success. Ulster established a 27-3 lead in the first half before tries by Sinoti Sinoti and Roberto Quarteroli gave the Italian side a ray of hope.

But in the end Ulster's quality showed as Craig Gilroy, Robbie Diack and Adam Macklin added to the scoreline and elevated Brian McLaughlin's men to the top of their group, two points ahead of Leicester Tigers.

The Tigers also showed grit in an early Saturday kick off to overturn a nine point deficit against ASM Clermont Auvergnand during a gripping 23-19 win, ensuring qualification from Pool Four remains a three-horse race.

"It was very intense out there and both teams were not going to give an inch," said Leicester's Tom Waldrom, who was named man of the match. "It was just a good, hard physical game of rugby which everyone enjoyed."

Leicester are now in second place with 12 points, one ahead of their French rivals. However, Clermont picked up a losing bonus point during the game and their better head-to-head record on the back of last week's 30-12 win over Leicester may yet prove crucial.

(Writing by Drazen Jorgic, editing by Dave Thompson)