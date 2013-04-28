England's Jonny Wilkinson of RC Toulon looks on to his team mates during his match against Agen for the French Top 14 rugby union match in Toulon, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

LONDON Jonny Wilkinson saw off numerous pretenders to his throne during his storied England career and on Sunday proved that he still remains peerless when it comes to winning big matches.

Four weeks shy of his 34th birthday and two years after retiring from internationals, Wilkinson returned to his old stomping ground of Twickenham to completely dominate the Heineken Cup semi-final.

He landed seven penalties and a classic drop goal to give Toulon a 24-12 victory over Saracens and a place in all-French final against Clermont Auvergne in Dublin on May 18.

Owen Farrell, the man now wearing Wilkinson's England number 10 shirt and frequently compared favourably to the great man, briefly went toe to toe in a first-half kicking duel but it was the 21-year-old who blinked first, missing a long-range shot late in the first half.

From then on it was the familiar Twickenham routine of Wilkinson keeping his cool to mercilessly punish opponents' errors and take the match beyond their reach while Farrell's chief contribution was to blow his side's best scoring opportunity with a wildly-thrown forward pass.

The entire afternoon was perfectly encapsulated in a 73rd-minute cameo, images of which are likely to join the annals of rugby classics. With Toulon leading by six, Wilkinson lined up a drop-goal that would have given them a crucial two-score cushion. Farrell was fastest out of the blocks to try to block it but got there just too late as the ball skimmed past him.

He duly flattened Wilkinson in the act - both men would have expected nothing less - then turned ruefully to see the ball limp over the bar.

Wilkinson gave Farrell a friendly pat on the shoulder as the two men extricated themselves, both knowing the game had been decided.

"I said 'good hit' and told him it was a bit of a lucky one," said Wilkinson, who also finished off Leicester in the quarter-finals with a drop goal having beaten them into submission from the tee.

"I've missed way more (drop goals) than I've got in my career. It's a good feeling when it comes off as you are rewarded for the work you've put in," added the man whose drop goal won the World Cup for England 10 years ago with 12-year-old Farrell watching from home on TV.

"With Owen I've got immense respect for the guy, I think he's fabulous for English rugby."

LIONS BERTH?

Wilkinson's performance inevitably resurrected the debate about whether he should be included in the British and Irish Lions squad to tour Australia in June and July - a berth widely presumed to be going Farrell's way.

Coach Warren Gatland will reveal the names on Tuesday.

Though Wilkinson and other France-based players were generally considered to be out of the running as their domestic season ends after the squad's planned departure, some bookmakers responded to Sunday's show by making Wilkinson odds-on for a third tour having travelled in 2001 and 2005 but missed 2009 through injury.

Wilkinson, however, did his best to pour cold water on the speculation.

"I've tried to answer this question so many times," he told reporters.

"There's young players like Owen Farrell and Toby Flood for England, Dan Biggar for Wales and Ireland's Jonny Sexton, who are taking rugby forward and it's their era.

"I want those guys to go and experience that because they deserve it. I'm digging my fingernails in and hanging on really and watching these guys is what it's all about."

With Wilkinson the last man to blow his own trumpet, it was left to Toulon coach Bernard Laporte, so often on the receiving end of that trusty left boot when in charge of France, to do it for him.

"Jonny was huge today," said Laporte. "Great players win great matches and today that was the case.

"Our English players were extremely good and wanted to show in their homeland that they are not finished. Jonny is a great player and has been for a long time."

(Editing by Mark Meadows)