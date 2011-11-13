LONDON The Heineken Cup wasted little time in delivering its usual dose of drama as the opening weekend of this season's competition was marked by heart-stopping late turnarounds.

Ireland's teams were in the thick of the action with both the national side's flyhalves, Ronan O'Gara and Jonny Sexton, landing key last-gasp kicks.

Holders Leinster, facing up to six months without Brian O'Driscoll, were staring defeat in the face after an inspired display by debutants Montpellier until Sexton landed a penalty with the last kick of the match to salvage a 16-16 draw in front of 20,000 frustrated Frenchmen.

O'Gara went one better as Munster, the team who live for Europe's premier competition, put together an astonishing 41-phase move that culminated in the veteran landing a virtually uncontested drop goal to secure a 23-21 home victory over last year's runners-up Northampton.

Lock Richie Gray scored a late try to earn Glasgow an unlikely 26-21 home victory over Bath after Stephen Donald, the man whose penalty won the World Cup for New Zealand, had joined the game late to make his debut and put the English side ahead with a 78th-minute penalty.

Four-times times champions but traditionally slow starters Toulouse also left it late as they trailed at home to Gloucester until Clement Poitrenaud broke clear to score the match-winning try in a 21-17 victory.

Biarritz, runners-up in 2010 and usually in the semi-final mix, suffered a setback when they went down 28-21 to the Ospreys, for whom Dan Biggar kicked 23 points.

Surprise English Premiership leaders Harlequins maintained their flying start to the season by beating Irish newcomers Connacht 25-17 at The Stoop for a club record 11th successive win in all competitions.

There were also victories for Cardiff Blues, Ulster, Leicester, Saracens, Edinburgh, and the Scarlets. The teams are all in Heineken Cup action again next weekend.

