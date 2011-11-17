LONDON English Premiership champions Saracens have cancelled their Heineken Cup match against Biarritz scheduled for Cape Town on January 17 after a row in South Africa over which stadium should host the first match in the competition to be staged outside Europe.

A statement on the Saracens website (www.saracens.com) on Thursday said the match against the French team would now be staged in London.

The game had been scheduled for the Cape Town stadium but the Western Province Rugby Football Union then said it had to be played at Newlands.

"We have no wish to be a catalyst for conflict between the City of Cape Town and the Western Province Rugby Union," Saracens said.

"Saracens looks forward to playing a competitive match in Cape Town as soon as local circumstances allow."

