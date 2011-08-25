SYDNEY Australian news organizations have refused to sign the International Rugby Board's (IRB) accreditation terms for the World Cup in New Zealand starting on September 9.

The newspaper publishers and tournament organisers the IRB disagree over two issues, the Newspaper Publishers' Association (NPA) said in a statement Thursday.

Australian journalists will either not travel to New Zealand or will write their reports from outside the stadiums, the NPA said while terming the situation "regrettable."

"Each publisher has agreed that it will not put any advertising around World Cup coverage that may create a false impression that a person or business has a sponsorship, affiliation or approval from the tournament, the IRB or participants in the event," NPA chief executive Mark Hollands said.

"Yet the IRB insists the publishers must not place any advertising of any description next to our video coverage. This is an unwarranted and unnecessary restriction on traditional and legitimate business practices."

Rupert Murdoch's News Ltd and Fairfax Media (Australia) have informed the NPA that they will not sign accreditation documents in the current form requested by the IRB.

The development will come as a blow to the organisers as it might result in restricted news coverage of the September 9-October 23 tournament.

"Publishers understand the IRB must earn revenue from licensing games for TV and radio, but we do not accept the IRB is entitled to seek to dictate what material may legitimately be used to report news," Hollands added.

