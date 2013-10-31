British and Irish Lions' Tommy Bowe (L) struggles for control of the ball against Australia Wallabies' Ben Mowen during their third and final rugby union test match at ANZ stadium in Sydney, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Backrower Ben Mowen has replaced James Horwill as Australia captain for Saturday's test against England at Twickenham, with coach Ewen McKenzie saying he wanted the lock to concentrate on his own game instead.

The 28-year-old Horwill has struggled for form and had Rob Simmons not been ruled out through injury, the Queensland Reds forward may have lost his spot in the starting line-up, having been taken off in recent tests against New Zealand and Argentina.

"There's no doubting James is a world-class leader but it's important he is putting his own personal performance first and playing to the level we know he is capable of on a weekly basis," McKenzie said in a statement on Thursday.

"By his own lofty standards, James would admit he hasn't been at peak form. So, we've made the decision to this week remove the added pressures and responsibilities of being a captain so that he can focus entirely on bringing his 'A' game."

Horwill, who has 43 caps, has captained the Wallabies since just before the 2011 World Cup, although he missed the 2012 international season through injury.

Mowen led the Wallabies in their 14-13 win over Argentina in the Rugby Championship in Perth last month and will have mercurial flyhalf Quade Cooper as his vice-captain instead of scrumhalf Will Genia.

It signals a remarkable upturn in fortunes for the New Zealand-born Queenslander, who fell out of favour under former coach Robbie Deans.

"Ben now gets another opportunity to lead his country, while we're recognising Quade for the ongoing decision-making role he plays on the field and the positive involvements he continues to make in contributing to the culture of the team off the field," McKenzie added.

TOOMUA RETAINED

Sitaleki Timani will partner Horwill in the second-row, while Matt Toomua retains his place at inside centre ahead of ACT Brumbies team mate Christian Leali'ifano after a strong effort against the All Blacks in Dunedin last time out.

Wing Nick Cummins returns after recovering from a broken hand, while flanker Scott Fardy has battled back from an eye problem.

"We're in a better position this week that we've been able to make more selection decisions based on performance as opposed to those forced by injury," McKenzie said.

"The perfect example of that is Matt's inclusion in the centres ahead of another of our best performing players before his injury in Christian.

"I often say that players drive their own selection and Matt's performance against the All Blacks demanded he wear the number 12 jersey again."

He acknowledged the absence of Simmons, who re-strained a medial ligament in his knee, was a blow.

"In saying that, it's really disappointing to be without Simmo, who probably doesn't get enough recognition for the role he plays in this team, including as a line-out organiser and our top-tackling forward.

"He plays a different game to James and Sitaleki so you'll see various subtle changes to the way the team functions without him.

"But, with James and Sita together, we have a potentially powerful combination and it will be interesting to see how they impose themselves on the England forward pack."

Australia team:

15-Israel Folau, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Matt Toomua, 11-Nick Cummins, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Will Genia, 8-Ben Mowen (captain), 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Scott Fardy, 5-James Horwill, 4-Sitaleki Timani, 3-Ben Alexander, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-James Slipper

Replacements: 16-Saia Fainga'a, 17-Benn Robinson, 18-Sekope Kepu, 19-Kane Douglas, 20-Ben McCalman, 21-Nic White, 22-Christian Leali'ifano, 23-Bernard Foley.

