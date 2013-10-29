England's Chris Ashton (L) is tackled by Scotland's Tim Visser during their Six Nations international rugby union match at the Twickenham Stadium in London February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Scotland wing Tim Visser could be ruled out for up to four months after breaking his leg during Edinburgh's Pro12 win over Treviso on Friday.

"So the bad news is that I broke my fibula and damaged some ligaments," the 26-year-old, capped 12 times by his country, said on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Operation soon and hopefully be back in three to four months."

Visser was carried off on a stretcher midway through the first half of the match, which Edinburgh won 20-13.

Scotland open their November series against Japan at Murrayfield on November 9, followed by South Africa and Australia on consecutive weekends.

A replacement is yet to be named.

